Sean Edward Speare Obituary

MEDINA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sean E. Speare, 33, of Medina, died Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019, of an aneurysm at University Hospital of Cleveland.

Sean was born April 2, 1986, in Youngstown, a son of Curtis and Kimberlee (Wilson) Speare.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 2005 and served in the Army National Guard. Sean graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in 2014 and was working as an aircraft line mechanic for Constant Aviation in Cleveland, a job that he loved.

Sean enjoyed playing video games but most important was the time he spent with family.

Besides his parents of Youngstown, Sean leves his wife the former, Dani Massian, whom he married July 3, 2010; two sons, Kaleb M. Speare and Skyler T. Speare, both at home; a sister, Jennifer (John) Langer of Goshen, Indiana; a brother, Christopher Speare of Youngstown and his maternal grandparents, Ed and Mary Wilson of Youngstown. Sean also leaves six nieces and nephews, Michael “Nellie”, Anthony, Wyatt, Aiden, Mason and Faelyn. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Ada Speare.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 27 from 1:00 - 2:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

