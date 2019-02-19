Richard V. Feorene Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service celebrating the life of Richard V. Feorene will be held at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Richard passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 79.

Richard was born September 17, 1939, in Warren, the son of Venanzo and Anna (Bottiglieri) Feorene.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1957 and retired from General Motors Lordstown Plant on October 1, 1996, after 30 years.

He was a member of the UAW Local 1112.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife, Nancy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Richard leaves his wife and high school sweetheart, the former Nancy Morrow, whom he married November 4, 1961 and four children, Debbie (John) Gibbons of Pickerington, Ohio, Jeff (Bobbie Jo) Feorene of North Jackson, Kevin (Charmaine) Feorene of Austintown and Brian (Kim) Feorene of Mineral Ridge. He also leaves one sister, Lucy (Tom) Leonard of Niles and Ft. Myers, Florida, as well as, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Dominic Feorene.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Richard’s name.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Richard Feorene, please visit our Tribute Store.