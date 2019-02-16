Watch Live: 27 First News

Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Richard F. Lowe Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 07:34 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 07:34 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23 at Cornersburg Baptist Church, 3898 Tippecanoe Road, Youngstown, for Richard F. Lowe, 88, of Youngstown, who died early Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019, at his residence.

Richard was born September 24, 1930, in Lenarue, Kentucky, a son of the late Elmer M. and Lahoma (Simpson) Lowe.

Richard served in the United States Navy and delivered bread for the Strohman Bakery for over 20 years before retiring.

He was an active member of Cornersburg Baptist Church where he was the Lord’s servant.

He was a truck stop chaplain for the many truckers at the Petro Station on Salts Springs Road, holding services there and also volunteered at several local nursing homes as a lay pastor.

Richard was an avid golfer.

His first wife, the former Vesta L. Mayle, whom he married April 11, 1955, died February 1999. Richard was given the second gift of love when he married his wife, the former Shirley Kountz on May 21, 2005, whom survives.

He leaves three daughters, Veronica (Joseph) Salreno of Boardman, Vickie (Mike) Luther of Twinsburg and Paula (Dominic) Cappabiana of Canfield; a son, Richard (Melissa) Lowe, Jr. of Canfield; four stepsons, Glenn (Kate) Kountz of Youngstown, Fred (Dawn) Kountz of Florida, Kenny (Colleen) Kountz of Mineral Ridge, Chuck (Patti) Kountz of Hawaii and one stepdaughter, Tina (Dale Brady) Carson of Austintown. Richard also leaves four brothers, Robert (Trudy) Lowe of North Carolina, Leroy (Carol) Lowe of Florida, Ralph (Sharon) Lowe of Arkansas and Randy (Debbie) Lowe of Austintown; one sister, Shirley Breitenreiter of Boardman; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Lowe and a grandson, Angelo Cappabianca.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Richard Lowe, please visit our Tribute Store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alys Patricia Miles Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alys Patricia Miles Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonita Jean James Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonita Jean James Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - February 8, 2019

    Read More »
  • Phillip Leone Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phillip Leone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Daniel Albert Toney Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Daniel Albert Toney Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen M. Arnold Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen M. Arnold Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 5, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers