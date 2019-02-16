Richard F. Lowe Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23 at Cornersburg Baptist Church, 3898 Tippecanoe Road, Youngstown, for Richard F. Lowe, 88, of Youngstown, who died early Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019, at his residence.

Richard was born September 24, 1930, in Lenarue, Kentucky, a son of the late Elmer M. and Lahoma (Simpson) Lowe.

Richard served in the United States Navy and delivered bread for the Strohman Bakery for over 20 years before retiring.

He was an active member of Cornersburg Baptist Church where he was the Lord’s servant.

He was a truck stop chaplain for the many truckers at the Petro Station on Salts Springs Road, holding services there and also volunteered at several local nursing homes as a lay pastor.

Richard was an avid golfer.

His first wife, the former Vesta L. Mayle, whom he married April 11, 1955, died February 1999. Richard was given the second gift of love when he married his wife, the former Shirley Kountz on May 21, 2005, whom survives.

He leaves three daughters, Veronica (Joseph) Salreno of Boardman, Vickie (Mike) Luther of Twinsburg and Paula (Dominic) Cappabiana of Canfield; a son, Richard (Melissa) Lowe, Jr. of Canfield; four stepsons, Glenn (Kate) Kountz of Youngstown, Fred (Dawn) Kountz of Florida, Kenny (Colleen) Kountz of Mineral Ridge, Chuck (Patti) Kountz of Hawaii and one stepdaughter, Tina (Dale Brady) Carson of Austintown. Richard also leaves four brothers, Robert (Trudy) Lowe of North Carolina, Leroy (Carol) Lowe of Florida, Ralph (Sharon) Lowe of Arkansas and Randy (Debbie) Lowe of Austintown; one sister, Shirley Breitenreiter of Boardman; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Lowe and a grandson, Angelo Cappabianca.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Richard Lowe, please visit our Tribute Store.