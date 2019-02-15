Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Phillip Leone Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 01:43 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 01:43 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayers will be 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a  Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Philip Leone, 91, of Youngstown, who died early Friday morning, February 15 at St. Elizabeth/ Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. 

Philip was born April 17, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Carmella (Delliquadri) Leone and was a lifelong area resident. 

He attended East High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. 

Philip was a barber and had owned Phil’s Barbershop in Austintown for 48 years, before retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the ITAM Club, an avid bowler and loved to travel. He and his wife enjoyed going on bus trips, cruises and had wintered in Fort Myers, Florida for many years. Philip also enjoyed making wine and gardening. Most important to Philip was his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Philip leaves his wife, the former Anne Alfreda whom he married May 17, 1952; three sons, Philip (Nancy) Leone of Canfield, Gary (Lynn) Leone of Fort Myers, Florida and Mark (Barb) Leone of Boardman; five grandchildren, Dr. Lisa (Thad) Poweski, Philip Leone, Gina (Byron) Velichko, Mark Leone, Allison Leone and three great-grandchildren, Mia, Eva and Camden. Philip also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Philip was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Leone and two sisters, Mary Toth and Rena Leone. 

Friends may call on Monday, February 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. 

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alys Patricia Miles Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alys Patricia Miles Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonita Jean James Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonita Jean James Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - February 8, 2019

    Read More »
  • Phillip Leone Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phillip Leone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Daniel Albert Toney Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Daniel Albert Toney Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen M. Arnold Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen M. Arnold Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 5, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers