Phillip Leone Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayers will be 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Philip Leone, 91, of Youngstown, who died early Friday morning, February 15 at St. Elizabeth/ Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Philip was born April 17, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Carmella (Delliquadri) Leone and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended East High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.

Philip was a barber and had owned Phil’s Barbershop in Austintown for 48 years, before retiring in 1998.

He was a member of the ITAM Club, an avid bowler and loved to travel. He and his wife enjoyed going on bus trips, cruises and had wintered in Fort Myers, Florida for many years. Philip also enjoyed making wine and gardening. Most important to Philip was his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Philip leaves his wife, the former Anne Alfreda whom he married May 17, 1952; three sons, Philip (Nancy) Leone of Canfield, Gary (Lynn) Leone of Fort Myers, Florida and Mark (Barb) Leone of Boardman; five grandchildren, Dr. Lisa (Thad) Poweski, Philip Leone, Gina (Byron) Velichko, Mark Leone, Allison Leone and three great-grandchildren, Mia, Eva and Camden. Philip also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Philip was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Leone and two sisters, Mary Toth and Rena Leone.

Friends may call on Monday, February 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.