Marjorie Ann Villano Obituary

February 15, 2019

Posted: Feb 19, 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21 at Crossroads Church, 554 South Meridian Road in Youngstown for Marjorie Ann Villano, 79, who passed away late Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ann was born February 6, 1940 in New Castle, a daughter of James and Martha Lou Sikes Hogue.

She was a physical education teacher at Volney Rogers Junior High School, retiring in 1969.

Ann was a graduate of Laurel High School in Pennsylvania and received her B.S. Degree from Slippery Rock College.

Ann loved taking care of her family. Providing for them brought her joy. She was a great mother, grandmother, sister and friend! Ann will be remembered as loving, generous, loyal and intelligent, with a wonderful sense of humor. The role Ann cherished most was being “G.M.” to her two grandsons, Jack and Aren, who meant the world to her. Over the past 15 years they shared a home together and many wonderful memories. Ann was her grandsons biggest fan and she enjoyed watching them play soccer. She rarely missed a game in 13 years and traveled long distances to cheer them on.

In 1985 Ann was instrumental in forming the Boardman High School Swim Team. She helped coach for many years and supported the team for 32 years.

Ann enjoyed traveling to various casinos and also attending horse races.

Ann’s husband, Michael J. Villano, whom she married June 11,1966, died January 25, 1992.

Ann is survived by her son, Michael (Julie) Villano of Canfield; her brother, James S. Hogue of Pennsylvania; her sister, Janice (Richard) Cole of Connecticut; her grandsons, Jack Villano and Aren Villano; her nieces and nephews, Steven Cole, David Cole, Jeff Santry, Joe Villano, Jim Villano, Linda Fiscus and Lisa Santry; eight great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Besides her husband, Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions in Ann’s name may be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Marjorie Villano, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

