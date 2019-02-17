Watch Live: 27 First News

Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Marguerite S. Chappell Obituary

Salem, Ohio - February 17, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marguerite S. Chappell, 91, passed away at Essex One on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Marguerite was born in Dover, Ohio, on September 16, 1927, to William and Estalee (Burch) Chapell.

Marguerite spent her career working as a clerk of courts for the court system in Cleveland.

When she wasn’t working, Marguerite could be found outdoors enjoying the sun. She was a hardworking, dedicated mother and grandmother, who will be remembered for her eye for detail and creative flair.

Marguerite is survived by her children, David Kistler and Marianne Dove; her five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, as well as, her brothers, Haven and Terry Burch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Chapell.

A funeral service for Marguerite will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow in Brunstetter Cemetery.

