Lauretta June Fleet Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Lauretta June Fleet, 81, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home in Lordstown, with immediate family by her side.

She was the youngest daughter of Hobart and Anna (Marshman) Mansell.

Besides her parents and grandparents, Lauretta was preceded in death by her son, Billy Coss; her brothers, Chuck, Ray, Roy and sisters, Marion Mansell Hood and Esther Mansell Eaton.

Lauretta is survived by her husband, Ron Fleet, of 46 years; daughters, Victoria Coss (Mark) Motyka of LaGrange, Kentucky and Pam Coss (Bill) Beachler of Bristolville, Ohio; foster son, Johnn Saylor of Florida; stepdaughters, Pam Fleet (Rob) Canfield and Debbie Fleet Shoulders; four grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Beachler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brianna Beachler of Bristolville, Ohio, Natalie Motyka of Louisville, Kentucky and Adrian Michael (Madison) Motyka of Louisville, Kentucky; two stepgrandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends, neighbors and loving neighbor children.

Lauretta attended Lordstown School and worked at General Motors for six years, then took care of her parents until their passing.

She was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The funeral service will be co-officiated by Pastor Teresa Smolka of Ohltown UMC and family friend, Pastor Norm Kaufman.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohltown United Methodist Church or MVI Hospice.