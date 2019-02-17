Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 07:51 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 07:51 PM EST

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Katherine M. Dorulla, 95, passed away at her home on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Katherine was born on December 26, 1923, in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Sarafina (Gasenec) Stefanovsky.

During World War II, Katherine worked at Sharon Steel as an inspector.

Following the war, on September 28, 1946, Katherine was united in marriage to Frank “Hank” Dorulla, who preceded her in death on April 13, 2001.

Katherine loved to be in the kitchen cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed sewing. However, she made some of her favorite memories traveling with Hank in their travel trailer. They spent several months at a time visiting Rob in California and Ron in Arizona. Most importantly, Katherine was a resilient and strong lady who devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Katherine is survived by her sons, Ron (Denise) Dorulla, Robin Dorulla, Raymond Dorulla and Richard Dorulla; her grandson, Randy Dorulla and her brother, Robert Stefanovsky.

Besides her husband of 52 years, Katherine was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Dorulla and her brothers, Frank, Rudy and Ernie Stefanovsky.

Visitation for Katherine will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Katherine Dorulla, please visit our Tribute Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

