CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Elwyn “Hitch” C. Hitchcock, 84, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Hitch was born June 21, 1934, in Cortland, Ohio, the son of the late Marcus H. and Olga (Brobst) Hitchcock.

Hitch was a 1952 graduate of Cortland High School.

He served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement, he worked as an Assistant Superintendent for Republic Steel and mechanic for General Motors.

Hitch was a 50 year member of the Northern Masonic Lodge #529, a Life Time Member of the Supervisor’s Club and the Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Hitch is survived his wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Fox) Hitchcock; his daughter, Richele (Eric) Kush of Warren; his granddaughter, Morgan Kush of Warren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Hitch is preceded in death by his grandson, Marcus Edward Kush and his siblings, Donovan, Doyle, Kaye Hitchcock, Thiel Fryer, Joy Schaney, Ketea Byrnes and Thurnie Fullwiller.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 North High Street in Cortland, where the service will begin at 12:00 Noon.

