Doris Jean Yeager Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TWP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, for Doris Jean Yeager, 90, of Austintown Township, formerly of Berlin Center. Mrs. Yeager passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Humility House.

She was born June 20, 1928, in Mineral Ridge, the daughter of Charles S. and Nellie G. (Kidd) Handwork and was a lifelong area resident.

Doris worked as a sales clerk and at the service desk for Hills Department Store in Boardman for 16 years. She was also an LPN with Salem Community Hospital for six years.

Doris attended Berlin Center United Methodist Church and was a member of the Friendship Club of Canfield.

She enjoyed baking, canning and freezing vegetables. Most of all, Doris loved spending time with her children, grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband Walter F. Yeager, whom she married December 6, 1944, passed away September 3, 2010.

Doris leaves one daughter, Bonnie (Chuck) Tieche of Canfield; four sons, Don (Dorla) Yeager of Indian Trail, North Carolina, LeRoy (Carolyn) Yeager of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Walter Yeager, Jr. of Youngstown and Todd (Kriss) Yeager of Ellsworth; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Doris was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Yeager; a great-grandson, Maddox; four brothers, John, Jim, Paul and Don Handwork and three sisters, Margaret Dotson, Jane Burkey and Eleanor Lewis.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel where services will begin at 12:00 Noon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Humility House and Hospice of the Valley for the care given to Doris.

