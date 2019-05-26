Delores Jean Naples Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Delores Jean Naples, 89, of Warren, died Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born August 15, 1929, in Warren, the daughter of the late Hugh and Gladys Barrickman. She was a lifetime Warren resident.

Delores was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked for ten years as a press operator at Sajar Plastics in Middlefield. She also was a waitress at Pudgee's Restaurant in Warren and at the Flamingo Restaurant on Youngstown Road.

Delores enjoyed baking cakes and was known for her wedding cakes and other special occasion cakes. She enjoyed macrame and loved to travel with her husband, Arnold.

She was of the Presbyterian faith.

After her first husband, Richard's death, she raised three boys on her own.

Delores is survived by three sons, Richard (Medie) Stewart, Gary Stewart and Mark (Juana) Stewart, all of Warren; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her dear close friend, whom she worked with at Sajar's, Karen Hershberger of Warren also survives.

Her first husband, Richard R. Stewart, whom she married February 4, 1949, preceded her in death in 1962; her second husband, Arnold J. Naples, whom she married July 21, 1978, preceded her in death August 2010; two daughters, Sheila and Debbie Stewart and one son, Randy Stewart all died in childhood and two sisters, Marilyn Fortney and Barbara Alstrom have also preceded in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

