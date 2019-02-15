Bonita Jean James Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Celebration of Life service 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Bonita Jean James, 74 of Niles, who passed away Friday afternoon, Februry 8 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Bonita was born March 17, 1944 in Lordstown, a daughter of the late Harold and Gladys (Shook) Boyle and was a lifelong area resident.

Bonita graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1963.

She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed going to the Scrappers baseball games. She looked forward to going to the games and never missed a game until her illness. Bonita enjoyed spending time at Put-in-Bay and relaxing with a fish bowl but most important was spending time with family, playing cards, or occasionally going to concerts.

Her husband, Carl Leroy James, whom she married November 16, 1968, died September 18, 2018.

She leaves her six children, Melissa James of Mineral Ridge, Gladys (Frank Petak, Jr.) James of Niles, Kelly (Cheryl) Boyle of Champion, David (Tammy) Boyle of Warren, Daniel Boyle of Mineral Ridge and Joann Boyle Fiorenza of Warren; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a grandpuppy, Ashes. Bonita also leaves two brothers, Bob Boyle and John Boyle, both of Mineral Ridge.

Besides her parents and her husband, Bonita was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Boyle; a sister, Rachel Skendrovich; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Boyle and Nettie Boyle and a granddaughter, Nicole Boyle.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:30 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Bonita was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and in honor of her love for sports, visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire.

The family would like to give special thanks to PCNA at the Cleveland Clinic, Chrisshauna Chantel for going above and beyond in the care of Bonita.

