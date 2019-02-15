Watch Live: 27 First News

Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Bonita Jean James Obituary

Niles, Ohio - February 8, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 01:47 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 01:47 PM EST

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Celebration of Life service 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Bonita Jean James, 74 of Niles, who passed away Friday afternoon, Februry 8 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Bonita was born March 17, 1944 in Lordstown, a daughter of the late Harold and Gladys (Shook) Boyle and was a lifelong area resident.

Bonita graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1963.

She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed going to the Scrappers baseball games. She looked forward to going to the games and never missed a game until her illness. Bonita enjoyed spending time at Put-in-Bay and relaxing with a fish bowl but most important was spending time with family, playing cards, or occasionally going to concerts.

Her husband, Carl Leroy James, whom she married November 16, 1968, died September 18, 2018.

She leaves her six children, Melissa James of Mineral Ridge, Gladys (Frank Petak, Jr.) James of Niles, Kelly (Cheryl) Boyle of Champion, David (Tammy) Boyle of Warren, Daniel Boyle of Mineral Ridge and Joann Boyle Fiorenza of Warren; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a grandpuppy, Ashes. Bonita also leaves two brothers, Bob Boyle and John Boyle, both of Mineral Ridge.

Besides her parents and her husband, Bonita was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Boyle; a sister, Rachel Skendrovich; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Boyle and Nettie Boyle and a granddaughter, Nicole Boyle.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:30 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Bonita was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and in honor of her love for sports, visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire.

The family would like to give special thanks to PCNA at the Cleveland Clinic, Chrisshauna Chantel for going above and beyond in the care of Bonita.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Bonita James, please visit our Tribute Store.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alys Patricia Miles Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alys Patricia Miles Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonita Jean James Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonita Jean James Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - February 8, 2019

    Read More »
  • Phillip Leone Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phillip Leone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Maynard Scarfo Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Agnes Louise Vennitti Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Daniel Albert Toney Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Daniel Albert Toney Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen M. Arnold Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen M. Arnold Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 5, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers