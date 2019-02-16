Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bob E. Rozycki, 72, of Vienna, passed away Thursday evening, February 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Belmont Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born January 22, 1947, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Edward and Anna Bacala Rozycki.

Bob received his bachelors in education from the California University of Pennsylvania and his masters degree from Westminster College.

He retired from Mathews School District, where he was an 8th grade math and algebra teacher. He served for 44 years at Mathews schools as a teacher, head varsity basketball coach and athletic director. He retired July 2018 as the Mathews athletic director.

Bob loved sports and his job in athletics. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Mason and attending his sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Debbie L. Hebner Rozycki, whom he married June 20, 1970; two sons, Jason Robert (Kellie) Rozycki of Cortland and Ryan Robert (Phyllis Lucente) Rozycki of Poland; one daughter, Shannon Leigh Rozycki of Warren and three grandchildren, Taylor (Dan) Sivak, Brandon Gromada and Mason Rozycki.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Burial will be private for the family at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.madaszchapel.com.

