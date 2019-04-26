Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Barbara Lee Todd Obituary

Canfield, Ohio - April 25, 2019

Apr 26, 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Barbara Lee Todd, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Antonine Village Assisted Living.

She was born July 27, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of Lee and Marguerite (Moore) Daugherty.

Barbara was a graduate of Lordstown High School class of 1952.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and had been motor route carrier with the Youngstown Vindicator for 20 years, retiring in 2000.

Barbara was a member of Canfield Christian Church, the Salem Area Scampers Camping Club and the Canfield Historical Society.

Her husband Richard A. Todd passed away January 23, 2017 after 61 years of marriage.

Barbara leaves two children, Raymond M. Todd of Canfield and Cynthia (Charles) Pacella of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Eric Pacella of Columbus and Megan (Daniel) Pacella-Howard of Nashville, Tennessee and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Jack Howard. She also leaves one brother, Charles (Judy) Daugherty of Newton Falls, Kathleen (Bruce) Platenak of Kinsman, Judith (Hai) Nguyen of Vienna, Virginia and Deborah (Terrence) Sheets of Russiaville, Indiana.

Besides her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Leighton and two brothers, David Daugherty and an infant brother Ronald Daugherty.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 3 and again Saturday, May 4, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel where services celebrating the life of Barbara Lee Todd will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either, the Alzheimer’s Net, Antonine Village or Hospice of the Valley in Barbara’s name.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Barbara Todd, please visit our Tribute Store.

