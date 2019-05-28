Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Ruth A. Pearch, 64, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home of natural causes.

Ruth, who was known to her family and friends as "Ruthie", was born April 22, 1955, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William B. and Ruth Law Pearch and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for the Ohio Turnpike Commission for 22 years, currently working as a supervisor.

Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and she was an accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles and swimming and she adored her cats.

Ruth leaves her siblings, Norma Vadjunec of Youngstown, Jeff (Patty) Pearch of Youngstown and Judy (Jon) Schmied of Austintown and nieces and nephews, Joshua Pearch, Zachary Pearch, Betsy Pearch (Mike McLane), Sarah Pearch, Rachel (Doug) Pesa, Ben (Tammi) Pearch, Matt (Krista) Schmied, Mike Schmied and Billy Schmied.

Besides her parents, two brothers, Billy and Gary and a sister, Janis, preceded Ruthie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Ruth's family.

