James A. Siciliano Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - James A. Siciliano, 65, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, May 20, 2019, at his home.

James was born September 4, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph A. and Phyllis Mozzillo Siciliano and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1971 graduate of Girard High School and worked for his daughter’s company, Winter Hauling in Baltimore, Maryland, retiring just three weeks ago.

Jim enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and of The Ohio State Buckeyes and he spent many weekends watching sports with his daughter and son. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Nicole (Carroll) Winter of Baltimore; a son, Nathan Terpak also of Baltimore; two grandchildren, Cole and Bella Winter; a sister, Tina Siciliano of Girard; many extended family members and many friends.

Jim will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a brother, Joseph A. Siciliano, Jr., preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Interment will follow at Girard Union Cemetery, where Jim will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home on South State Street in Girard.

