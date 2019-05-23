Norma Jean Edmonds Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norma Jean Edmonds, age 80, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 21, 1938 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donato and Grace (Villeco) Gatta.

Norma married the love of her life, Joseph (Tony) Edmonds on May 18, 1957 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage together before he passed away on December 7, 2010.

Norma worked as a bridal consultant and also at the Ravenna Arsenal many for years.

Norma was a a member of the St. Joseph & St. Mary's Church in Newton Falls.

She enjoyed her many trips to the casino, attending her gardening club, collecting antiques, decorating her home, gardening, making floral arrangements and most of all spending time with her grandkids.

Memories of Norma will be carried on by her loving family: her two daughters, Cathy (David) Brookfield of Newton Falls and Robin Garay of Cleveland; her two sisters, Rose Cikusa of Niles and Annette Common of Alliance; her two brothers, Dan Gatta and Ralph (Marlene) Gatta all of Niles; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony and one brother, James.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband, Tony, in Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

