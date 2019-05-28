Helen Louise Litz Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Helen Louise Litz, age 73 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on September 29, 1945 in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of the late Louis Petrich and Evelyn (Jenkins) Petrich.

Helen had worked as a cashier at McDonald's for many years.

She married the love of her life, Robert M. Litz on June 14, 1968 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage together before his passing in 2015.

She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts and coloring books.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Robert; one son, Jeffrey Litz and one brother, Ray Petrich.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Gregory Petrich of Freedom Township, Ohio and Robert L. Litz of Warren; one sister, Shirley (Monty) Wiley of Rootstown, Ohio; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held at the Newton Falls Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio.