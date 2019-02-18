Obit - Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

Robert E. Kimes Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - February 7, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Robert E. Kimes was a humble man from humble beginnings. He took pride that his hard work as an educator, along with his beloved wife, Anneliese, will live on in the perpetual scholarship endowment he created at Youngstown State University to benefit students in Portage County’s Windham School District, where he taught math and science.

Mr. Kimes, 90, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019, with his family at his side.

A private service was held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, as he requested.

Born in Avella, Pennsylvania, in 1928, Mr. Kimes was one of eight children of Mary Lucille (Buzzanell) and John William Kimes.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years, Anneliese (Berg); his parents; brothers, John, Raymond and Francis and sisters, Jean, Betty and Dorothy.

He leaves behind his sister, Marian and many nieces and nephews.

He served nine years in the Army, stationed in Panama and Worms, Germany, where he met his wife.

After his service, he worked as a bookkeeper and in logistics support.

He graduated from Youngstown State in 1973 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He was a member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons. He enjoyed woodworking, building and upgrading computers. Mr. Kimes cherished his heritage watching German television programs and singing German songs. His YSU scholarship fund honors not only him but his wife, Anneliese and her sister, Maria and their mother, Wilhelmina Berg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Kimes Memorial Scholarship via the YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Center Drive.

