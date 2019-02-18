Obit - Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

Karen L. Kelly-Daley Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - February 14, 2019

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Karen Kelly-Daley, 74, who died peacefully early Thursday morning, February 14 at Hospice House. 

Karen was born April 13, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Ryan ( and Betty Jane (Morley) Kelly. 

She was a 1962 graduate of South High School.

Karen worked as a kitchen and bath designer for Stambaugh’s and later Trumbull Industries, where she retired in 2018. 

Karen’s joy came from the time she spent with her family; especially her grandchildren. 

She is survived by her husband, William Daley, whom she married April 13, 1991; a son, Christopher (Ana Maria) Wetzl of Boardman; three daughters, Lee Noone of Houston, Kimberly (John) Yurko of Boardman and Kelly Daley of Boardman; sister, Lois Jean (Joseph) O’Laughlin of Austintown; six grandchildren, Brooke, Jeffrey, Kaylee, Emily, Karly and Zoltan and niece and nephews, Katelin, Ryan and David.  

Karen was preceded in death by her parents. 

Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 20 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514. 

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family. 

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

