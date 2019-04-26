Howard J. Mancini, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Howard J. Mancini ,Sr., 90, who died peacefully Wednesday morning, April 24, at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home.

Howard was born January 26, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Christy and Angela (Alexander) Mancini.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a welder for Youngstown Steel Door for 36 years and several years at Mahoning Valley Fabricators until retiring.

In his spare time, Howard enjoyed golfing, bowling and going to casinos.

Howard’s wife, the former Virginia F. Koker, whom he married April 21, 1951, died February 23, 2006.

Howard is survived by his four sons, Howard (Linda) Mancini, Jr. of Canfield, Richard Mancini of Benita Springs, Florida, Robert Mancini of Austintown and Ronald (Lynnette) Mancini of Warren; sister, Donna (William) Leskovec of Austintown; brother, Herbert (Mary Ann) Mancini of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Angelica (Dustin) Hammond and Nicholas (Kristyn) Mancini; three great-grandchildren, Mia, Avery and Blaine and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Loretta Hartzell.

The family would to thank Briarfield Manor for their care and kindness during Howard’s brief illness.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.