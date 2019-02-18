Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayers will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 9:30 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, New Middletown, for Mrs. Elizabeth Spagnola, 82, of New Middletown, who died Sunday morning, February 17, 2019, at Assumption Village.

Elizabeth was born August 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Emilio and Jennie (Cipriano) Farinelli.

She graduated from East High School in 1954.

She was a member of St. Paul’s the Apostle Church where she enjoyed the companionship of others making pierogies and also served as a member of the Alter Guild.

Elizabeth was a cashier at several grocery stores, including A&P, Sparkle Market, Tic Toc Market and was employed at the Youngstown Area Grocers Association, prior to becoming a full time homemaker.

She was an excellent cook featuring Italian recipes to accommodate any family members request. Her family’s favorites included her excellent homemade sauce, wedding soup and cheesecake. She took so much pride in her beautiful table settings. No one left her house hungry. When shopping, she always bought special heartfelt gifts for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother who was the heart of her family. She was so proud of her grandchildren whom she loved to spend her time.

Elizabeth leaves her husband, John James Spagnola, whom she married October 19, 1963; her daughter, Jennie Lynn (Steve) Virgallito of Austintown; her son, John (Jenelle) Spagnola of Poland; her brother, Anthony (Marilyn) Farinelli of Berlin Center; five grandchildren, Anna, Johnny and Jenna Spagnola, Stephanie and Joseph Virgallito.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam "Sabatino" Farinelli and her sister, Julia Cardarelli.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley, especially the skilled nursing staff and Dr. Robert Spratt for their care and compassion.

Family and friends may attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 19, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 17 from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

“God made a wonderful mother, a mother who never grows old: He made her smile of the sunshine and molded her heart of pure gold; in her eyes, he placed bright shining stars, in her cheeks, fair roses you see. God made a wonderful mother and he gave that mother to me.”