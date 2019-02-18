Obit - Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary

New Middletown, Ohio - February 17, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 05:05 PM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 05:05 PM EST

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Prayers will be held on Wednesday, February 20, at 9:30 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, New Middletown, for Mrs. Elizabeth Spagnola, 82, of New Middletown, who died Sunday morning, February 17, 2019, at Assumption Village. 

Elizabeth was born August 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of Emilio and Jennie (Cipriano) Farinelli. 

She graduated from East High School in 1954.

She was a member of St. Paul’s the Apostle Church where she enjoyed the companionship of others making pierogies and also served as a member of the Alter Guild. 

Elizabeth was a cashier at several grocery stores, including A&P, Sparkle Market, Tic Toc Market and was employed at the Youngstown Area Grocers Association, prior to becoming a full time homemaker. 

She was an excellent cook featuring Italian recipes to accommodate any family members request. Her family’s favorites included her excellent homemade sauce, wedding soup and cheesecake. She took so much pride in her beautiful table settings. No one left her house hungry. When shopping, she always bought special heartfelt gifts for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother who was the heart of her family. She was so proud of her grandchildren whom she loved to spend her time. 

Elizabeth leaves her husband, John James Spagnola, whom she married October 19, 1963; her daughter, Jennie Lynn (Steve) Virgallito of Austintown; her son, John (Jenelle) Spagnola of Poland; her brother, Anthony (Marilyn) Farinelli of Berlin Center; five grandchildren, Anna, Johnny and Jenna Spagnola, Stephanie and Joseph Virgallito. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam "Sabatino" Farinelli and her sister, Julia Cardarelli.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley, especially the skilled nursing staff and Dr. Robert Spratt for their care and compassion. 

Family and friends may attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 19, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 17 from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. 

Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

“God made a wonderful mother, a mother who never grows old: He made her smile of the sunshine and molded her heart of pure gold; in her eyes, he placed bright shining stars, in her cheeks, fair roses you see. God made a wonderful mother and he gave that mother to me.”

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Richard V. Feorene Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard V. Feorene Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jennings
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennings "Porky" Morris Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Carol Faye Shank Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol Faye Shank Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Margaret
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret "Peg" A. Barker Obituary

    Hanoverton, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Laura L. Petrich Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura L. Petrich Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edith
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edith "Ranelle" Hancharenko Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cliff J. Sarich Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cliff J. Sarich Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Brent Lee Klein Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brent Lee Klein Obituary

    Johnston, Ohio - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Leoval
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Leoval "Tom" Willis Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cathleen Johnson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cathleen Johnson Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Karen L. Kelly-Daley Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Karen L. Kelly-Daley Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert E. Kimes Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert E. Kimes Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Gordon George Nestor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gordon George Nestor Obituary

    Sebring, Ohio - February 10, 2019

    Read More »
  • Sean P. Morgan Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sean P. Morgan Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward C. Lintz Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward C. Lintz Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers