Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Cheryl Ann Balciar, 72, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born November 23, 1946, in Warren, the daughter of Delbert and Leola (Davis) Garland.

Cheryl was a 1964 Mineral Ridge High School graduate and made her career as a cosmetologist.

Cheryl was active in Angel Food Ministries and loved to vacation with family and friends.

One of her favorite places to visit was Topsail, North Carolina.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Melvin Balciar, whom she married January 8, 1971; two children, Kevin (Lisa) Balciar of Mineral Ridge and Carrie (John) Dascoli of Austintown; two brothers, Roland (Carol) Garland of Austintown and Gary (Fonda) Garland of North Jackson; her granddaughter, Sabrina; several nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece and her beloved dog, Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Alisha Balciar.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, with the Reverend Ron Blakeman and Reverend Gary Miller, officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, one hour prior, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge.

The family would like to thank Sandy Craft and the staff at Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ or the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.