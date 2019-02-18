Cathleen Johnson Obituary

Obit - Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman for Cathleen Johnson, 53, who died Saturday morning, February 16 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after injuries sustained in an auto accident Thursday, February 14, 2019.

She was born June 8, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of James L. and Joyce M. (Macy) Johnson.

Cathleen was a 1983 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State and Kent State Universities.

She had worked as a private duty S.T.N.A.

Cathy was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a member and trustee of Youngstown Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 213 on South Avenue and served as Captain of her dart team at the Eagles. She was an avid sports fan, and her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers, going to as many games as possible. She loved traveling to her favorite place, New York City.

Cathy will be remembered as being full of life and her uncanny ability to make friends whereever she went. 

Cathleen is survived by her father, James L. Johnson of Canfield; son, James Matthew “Matt” at home; sister, Mary Beth (Larry) Sammartino of Dublin; two brothers, Christopher (Michelle) Johnson of Windham andJeffrey P. (Debbie Dohar) Johnson of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce M. Johnson; her brother, Michael Johnson and an infant sister, Mary Catherine.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday morning, February 19 from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church prior to Mass.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of contributions made in Cathleen’s memory to assist in expenses and her son’s education.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

