Robert L. Thompson Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Christ Centered Church (CRDC), for Mr. Robert L. Thompson, who departed this life and entered into his heavenly home on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Robert, affectionately known as “Bob,” was born January 25, 1971, to Robert Lynch and Myrtle T. Thompson. 

Bob was a 1990 South High School Warrior graduate.

He was employed at Comprehension Logistics for ten years and Giant Eagle for seven years.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Philadelphia 76ers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, reminiscing about the good old days. Bob also love cooking and barbecuing. 

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; three children, Brayonna, Kendra and Robert Thompson; his brothers, Willie (India) Thompson, Jesse, Llewellyn (Patricia) Thompson, Jonathan Thompson, Roy Williams, Christopher Chapman and Robert Germany; his sisters, Pamela Thompson and Shonda Williams; one granddaughter, Le’Aira Thompson; his loving fiancée, Tamika Rozier and a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Willie and Ruby Thompson, Willie and Daisy Briskey and a special aunt, Sylvia Thompson.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Christ Centered Church.

Arrangements entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

