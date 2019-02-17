Winifred M. Clark Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Winifred M. Clark, 88, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 2, 1931, in Bowdoinham, Maine, a daughter of the late Lynn Hinkley.

Winnie went to a one-room schoolhouse until attending high school at Richmond High School in Richmond, Maine, graduating in 1949. She then went on to graduate from Boston Nursing School in 1952.

It was in Boston that she met her husband, Raymond L. Clark. They were married on April 12, 1957, in the Old North Church in Boston. After Raymond finished his tour of duty in the United States Navy, Winnie came with him to Ohio, where they built a family and a home.

Winnie worked as a head cashier at the Hills and Ames department stores, retiring after 20-plus years. She enjoyed her job and the interactions with many customers. When she was out and about, many people would recognize her for having worked at Hills.

She was a proud member of North Bristol Christian Church. We would like to thank the members and friends of the church for including our mother in your thoughts and prayers. The Christmas carolers, many cards, Reverend Dale Briggs and others for stopping in to visit, it was greatly appreciated.

Winnie liked to stay busy. Besides enjoying her family and their many activities, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and watching sports. A Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cleveland Indians. Always had a rivalry with the family in Maine, who were Red Sox fans. After retiring, she spent many days enjoying time with her sister-in-law, Julie Clark, our Aunt Julie, watching the Indians on TV.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, son, Lawrence "Larry" (Kathy) Clark of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Brenda (Don) Kenn of Norfolk, Virginia and Charlene (Ron) Hickox of Champion Township, Ohio; grandchildren, Emily (John) Weston, Michelle (Mike) Kleismit, Melissa Hickox and Katelyn Hickox; great-grandchildren, Rachael and Brianna Kleismit; sister, Beverly (Hartley) Douglass of Bowdoinham, Maine;, half-sisters, Allison Green, Marilyn Hinkley, as well as, her other half brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Hinkley and sister, Verona Prindall.

Services will be private.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, our dad, in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406, or to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.