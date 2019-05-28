William Richard Cole Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William Richard Cole, 92, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William Cole and Veda Waggaman.

On November 26, 1948, he married the love of his life Barbara Ann Rupe.

William was a graduate of Fowler High School Class of 1945, he enlisted in the Navy before graduating and served in the Pacific theatre during World War II.

William worked many different jobs throughout his life. He started at Wean Engineering where he worked for about 20 years, during this time he also worked at Cortland Mower Sales and eventually he retired as Director of Maintenance at Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority after 30 plus years.

William was a founding member of the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department and long time member of American Legion Post 540.

William loved to tinker and could repair just about anything and also enjoyed traveling and camping with his family all over the nation.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Rupe) Cole of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Brenda (Steven) (Cole) Waters of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Pattie (John) Pitzer of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica (Joey) Dasinger, Brandon (Katie) Luoma and Emily (Brendan) Moulton; as well as, great-grandchildren, Cole, Ella Grace and Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Jean Luoma and Doris Scheidigger; brother, Edward Cole and his parents.

Services will be held at Hillside Cemetery Chapel on Friday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m.

Family and Friends may call Friday, May 31, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., where military honors will take place.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, 6333 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.