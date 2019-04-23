Paul J. Hawkins Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARRE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Paul J. Hawkins, 70, of Warren, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 23, 1948, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Adam Jayson and Edna (Davis) Hawkins.

He married the love of his life, Marjorie Sweden on August 21, 1971. They have shared 47 years filled with many loving memories.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during Vietnam War.

Paul was a graduate of Youngstown State University.

He was self-employed as an accountant, CPA for over 40 years.

Paul enjoyed golfing, cheering for the Cleveland Indians and traveling with his wife, Marjorie.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Kent W. Hawkins of Warren, Ohio and Jared (Jamie) Hawkins of North Bloomfield, Ohio; sisters, Dee Hayes of Warren and Mary Louise Jacobs of Champion; granddaughters, Paige Haskins, Emily Hawkins and grandson, Logan Hawkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Gary Hawkins and sisters, Sandy Hawkins and Patricia Naylor.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Myron Daum will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home prior to services.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Disabled Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.