Pamela Kay McCafferty Obituary

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Pamela Kay McCafferty, 53, of West Farmington, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, after her battle with cancer.

Pam was born to Bill Raskov and Eva Pauline (Humphrey), May 18th 1965, in Vienna, Ohio.

She graduated from Chalker High School in 1983 and received her massage therapist license from the Ohio College of Massotherapy in 1997.

She married David Allen McCafferty on September 5, 1987. Together they raised three children and a number of foster children.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Raskov; father, Bill Raskov and mother, Eva Pauline Newman.

She is survived by her brother, Edwin (Barb) Raskov; stepfather, Tony Newman; loving husband, David McCafferty; her children, Megan (Dana) Courtney, Emily (Jordan) Mullins, Gage Frederick and Joey McCafferty. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jocelyn Courtney, Declan Courtney and Wyatt Mullins.

Pam enjoyed crocheting, gardening, swimming and working on projects with her husband. Most of all, Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She will be deeply missed but her memory will be carried on by her loved ones.

A gathering of friends and family will be at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, March 26 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, in Pam's memory.