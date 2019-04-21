Lisa Michelle Sayers Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lisa Michelle Sayers, 46, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 29, 1972, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Conner M. and Linda (Stevenson) Sayers.

Lisa was a graduate of Youngstown State University and was employed as an art teacher for the Mahoning and Trumbull County Boards of Education. She loved teaching and all of her students.

Lisa enjoyed photography so much that she did it for nearly 20 years. She loved to cook and make cakes for her loved ones. She enjoyed singing with her brother, James Michael Sayers and often joined him on stage with his bands, Freedom Rock and the Jesse James Gang and going to concerts, watching movies and hanging out with her friends and family.

She is survived by her mother, Linda (Stevenson) Sayers; daughters, Elise Michelle Campbell and Isabella Rose Sayers and her brother, James Michael Sayers, all of Warren.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Jim Salyers, officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 and one hour prior to services on Thursday, April 25 at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to Lisa's family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.