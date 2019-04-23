Kenneth C. Newmiller, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Kenneth C. Newmiller, Sr., 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 13, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harold L. Newmiller, Sr. and Helen (Jacobs) Newmiller.

Kenneth was a laborer with Luntz Steel.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Tomko) Newmiller of Warren, Ohio; son, Kenneth (Alicia) Newmiller II of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Cassie (Christan) Roberts of Warren, Ohio; sister, Barbara (Barry) Vingle of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Harold (Virginia) Newmiller, Jr. of Warren and James G. (Connie) Newmiller of Rochester, New York and grandchildren, Lucille and Clarice Newmiller, Connor, Chase and Carson Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Kenneth's wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.