Jacqueline Kay Cox Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jacqueline Kay Cox, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed suddenly on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 10, 1947 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Stephen Reynolds, Sr. and the late Mary (Pulver) Kuntz.

In 1970 she married Charles Cox, Sr., and they spent the next 30 years together until his passing in 2000.

She was a graduate of Burgettstown High School.

Jackie worked earlier in life as a dispatcher for Action Ambulance.

She loved her family, most of all her grandkids and great-grandkids. Jackie enjoyed playing slot machines, bingo, online shopping and keeping her brain active with adult coloring books and word searches.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mary Binion of Warren, Ohio; sons, Richard (Dee) Cox of Warren, Ohio and Jess (Josh) Cox of Howland, Ohio; father, Stephen Reynolds, Sr.; sister, Glenna Lee; brother, Eric (Judy) Kuntz; as well as, her beloved nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kuntz; siblings, Ruthie and Steven, Jr.; granddaughter, Ashley Binion; great-grandson, Jayden Binion and her precious dog, Gidget.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township at a later date.

