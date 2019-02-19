Closings and Delays

Challenges-AAA

Watch Live: 27 First News

Obit - Carl W. Hall Funeral Service

Jacqueline Kay Cox Obituary

Warren, Ohio - February 15, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 11:07 AM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 11:07 AM EST

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jacqueline Kay Cox, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed suddenly on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 10, 1947 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Stephen Reynolds, Sr. and the late Mary (Pulver) Kuntz.

In 1970 she married Charles Cox, Sr., and they spent the next 30 years together until his passing in 2000.

She was a graduate of Burgettstown High School.

Jackie worked earlier in life as a dispatcher for Action Ambulance.

She loved her family, most of all her grandkids and great-grandkids. Jackie enjoyed playing slot machines, bingo, online shopping and keeping her brain active with adult coloring books and word searches.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mary Binion of Warren, Ohio; sons, Richard (Dee) Cox of Warren, Ohio and Jess (Josh) Cox of Howland, Ohio; father, Stephen Reynolds, Sr.; sister, Glenna Lee; brother, Eric (Judy) Kuntz; as well as, her beloved nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kuntz; siblings, Ruthie and Steven, Jr.; granddaughter, Ashley Binion; great-grandson, Jayden Binion and her precious dog, Gidget.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Betty J. Kopey Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty J. Kopey Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Joan V. (Jennette) Boggs Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Joan V. (Jennette) Boggs Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Darlene McKlveen Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene McKlveen Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marjorie Ann Villano Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie Ann Villano Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Florence Catherine (Hubert) Gavozzi Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Florence Catherine (Hubert) Gavozzi Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Skevos Michael Zervos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Skevos Michael Zervos Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward G. Plymale Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward G. Plymale Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - February 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jacqueline Kay Cox Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacqueline Kay Cox Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Fred F. Banicki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Fred F. Banicki Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • David W. Harmon Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David W. Harmon Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard V. Feorene Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard V. Feorene Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jennings
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennings "Porky" Morris Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Carol Faye Shank Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol Faye Shank Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - February 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Margaret
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret "Peg" A. Barker Obituary

    Hanoverton, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Spagnola Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Laura L. Petrich Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Laura L. Petrich Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers