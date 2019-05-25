Jack Earl May Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jack E. May, 79, of Cortland, passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 4, 1939, in New Lexington, Ohio, the son of James May and Charlotte Russel.

Jack was employed as a steel worker for the Brainard Rivet Company in Girard, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1956-58.

He married the former Margaret Kashmer on May 23, 1969, they shared 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Besides his wife, Jack is survived by six children, Theresa St. Julian, of Cortland, Don May, of Pennsylvania, Peggy (Ricky Rodriguez) May and Marciea May, both of Florida, Darlene Medzie, of Tennessee and Jackie May. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Earl May and four sisters.

Private services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Interment will take place in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

Online condolences can be sent to the May family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.