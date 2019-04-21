Edna A. Demski Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Edna Althea Demski, 91, of Leavittsburg, passed away early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born September 29, 1927, in Ethel, Ohio, the daughter of James and Florence (Nelson) Skaggs.

Edna was a 1945 graduate of Bellaire High School in Ohio.

After coming to the Warren area, she was employed as a press operator for the former Packard Electric Corporation for 32 years, prior to retiring.

She married Frederick Demski II on November 24, 1961. They shared 24 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death January 17, 1986.

Edna enjoyed playing golf with her husband and was an avid bowler. She also loved taking vacations to the Outer Banks and dinners at Red Lobster.

She is survived by her twin sons, Michael (Lisa) Demski, of Leavittsburg and Patrick (Sally) Demski, of Warren. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Kathryn (Rob) Demski, of Cleveland Heights, Patrick (Amie) Demski, of Warren, Daniel Mason, of Warren and Paul (Katie) Hilton, of Cuyahoga Falls and a daughter-in-law, Kay Hilton.

Besides her husband, Edna was preceded in death by twin sons, James and William Hilton; a daughter, Gene Mason and two brothers, James and Robert Skaggs.

In accordance with the family's wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Demski are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Edna will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

Anyone wishing to express their sympathy may do so by making material contributions to Hospice of The Valley, 5000 East Market Street, #19, Warren, OH 44484, in Edna's memory.