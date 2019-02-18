Obit - Carl W. Hall Funeral Service

Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand Obituary

Ravenna, Ohio - February 15, 2019

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bonnie Wolanzyk DeyErmand, 76, of Ravenna, Ohio, formerly of Warren, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cleveland MetroHealth.

On October 9, 1942, Bonnie was born in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late, George Washington and the late, Sara Ellen "Helen" (Armstrong) Brown.

Bonnie worked as a machine cleaner at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant for about ten years. She also worked as a home health aide, volunteering with Hospice of the Valley.

Bonnie attended Leavittsburg Church of God.

She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians whenever they were on TV, playing cards, reading, listening to music; with Elvis being her favorite and studying the Bible.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, William (Deborah) DeyErmand of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Teri Kay (David) Sullivan of Warren, Ohio; brother, Jack Brown of Hartsgrove, Ohio; sisters, Gayle Bean of Canada, Phylis McFarland of Warren, Ohio and Jo Drotos of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon DeyErmand, Michael DeyErmand, Autumn DeyErmand all of Warren, Ohio and granddaughter, Dominique DeSanti of Howland, Ohio and great-grandchildren, David, Danielle and Amare DeyErmand and Isabella DeSanti.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Cook DeyErmand, Jr.; daughter, Kathy DeyErmand; first husband, Charles Cook DeyErmand, Sr.; second husband, Leopold "Lee" Wolanzyk; brothers, Bob, Ray, Bud, Jim, Jerry, Mike and Bill; as well as, her sisters, Nancy, June and Patsy.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Jody Baker will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 20.

