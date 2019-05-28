Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Cynthia D. Shellenberger, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at home, from natural causes. She was 61.

Cynthia was born May 27, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Edward C. and Shirley J. (Steech) Chaya.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and attended paramedic school in Pittsburgh.

Most of her life, she worked as a home health aide, providing personal care to those in need.

In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of animals;, especially rescues, for whom she had a tender spot.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley, Masury; her longtime companion, Keith L. Clark of Masury and her siblings, Edward G. Shaya of Hermitage and Shirley J. Spears of Florida.

Her father preceded her in death.

In accordance with her wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.