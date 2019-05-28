ALERT

Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

Obit - Briceland Funeral Home

Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:19 AM EDT

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Cynthia D. Shellenberger, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at home, from natural causes. She was 61.

Cynthia was born May 27, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Edward C. and Shirley J. (Steech) Chaya.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and attended paramedic school in Pittsburgh.

Most of her life, she worked as a home health aide, providing personal care to those in need.

In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of animals;, especially rescues, for whom she had a tender spot.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley, Masury; her longtime companion, Keith L. Clark of Masury and her siblings, Edward G. Shaya of Hermitage and Shirley J. Spears of Florida.

Her father preceded her in death.

In accordance with her wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

    Patricia Arlene Downing, Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania-obit

    Read More »
  • William L. Aven Obituary
    William L. Aven Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William L. Aven Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Richard Cole Obituary
    William Richard Cole Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Richard Cole Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marlene Cooper Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marcia J. King Obituary
    Marcia J. King Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcia J. King Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael T. Brown Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - May 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas O. Rice Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - May 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Litz Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - May 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary

    Beloit, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers