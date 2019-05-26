Christopher M. Dickson, Sr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Christopher M. Dickson, Sr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, found peace on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 45.

Christopher was born on January 26, 1974, in Sharon, a son to Nancy Dickson.

He was a carpenter by trade who worked for many companies throughout the valley, most recently for Affordable Builders. In addition, he worked for himself as well.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. However, spending time with his family and friends meant the most to him.

Survivors include his mother, Nancy, of Sharon; his children, Jordan L. Dickson, Cassidie L. Dickson, Caleb R. Dickson, all of Sharon and Christopher M. Dickson, Jr., Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Amiya Marie Anderson, Sophia Lynn Dickson and Dontez Fletcher; his siblings, Tony DeJulia, and Courtney DeJulia, both of Sharon and Christina Dickson, Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and his fiancée, Christy Anderson, of Sharon and her daughters whom he helped raise, Samantha, JoLynn and Rhian Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie Dickson.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made his family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.