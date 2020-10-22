Norville D. Griffin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 at St. Michael Church, for Norville D. Griffin, 76 of Canfield, who died Wednesday evening, October 21 at his residence.

Norville was born March 1, 1944 in Durant, Oklahoma, a son of the late Nalbro and Iula (Luke) Griffin and came to this area 14 years ago.

Norville grew up in California, graduating from Sacramento State College.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He traveled extensively, (33 countries) for his work as a civil engineer. Norville worked for the Bechtel Power Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 2010.

He had enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing and hunting when he was younger and was an avid reader.

Norville leaves his wife, the former Dolores J. Davis, whom he married March 7, 1965; a daughter, Melissa (Garth) Mooney of Boardman; his son, Randy (Diane) Griffin of Maryland and three grandsons, Griffin, Tristen and Gavin. He also leaves a sister, Kayuta Conteras of Mexico and a brother, David Griffin of California.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 24 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 27 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael Church followed by the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: