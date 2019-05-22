Norvil R. Gill Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norvil R. Gill, 92, of Carrollton formerly of Berlin Center passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Norvil was born on January 29, 1927 in New Metamoris to the late Issac and Leotta (Morris) Gill.

He worked as a press operator at General Motors.

Norvil is a United States Army Veteran and served as an artillery man in WWII, serving in France, Belgium and Germany.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars and tractors.

Norvil is survived by his children, David Paul Gill and Jeffery Lee Gill and many grandchildren and great-grandchidlren.

Besides his parents Norvil was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Elaine (Blake) Gill; children, Jerry Wayne and Bruce Gregory Gill; four brothers and two sisters.

Per Norvil’s request no services will be held. Interment will take place at Hartzel Cemetery at a later date.

