Norman T. Beaton Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Norman T. Beaton, age 81 of Sebring died on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue in Sebring.

Friends and family can call the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.