Norman Lee Swem, Meadville, PA

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Lee Swem, Sr., 88, of Meadville formerly of Kennard Road, Sugar Grove Township, Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, in Wesbury Retirement Community, Meadville.

He was born in Sumner, Washington on October 21, 1931, to Norman F. and Lillian E. (Maitland) Swem.

He was a 1951 graduate of Centralia (WA) High School.

Norm retired as an Aircraft Electronics Instructor from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service.

After retirement from the military, he worked in the Insurance Industry from 1971-1993.

His hobbies included, golfing and trips to the casino.

On April 4, 1970, he married the former Blanche I. Greenawalt, she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Norman Lee Swem, Jr. and his wife, Richelle, of Saegertown; two daughters, Charlene E. Foster and her husband, Donald, of Arizona and Vicki L. Wheeler of Arizona; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gary E. Swem and Charles L. Swem; a brother, George L. Swem and two sisters, Barbara E. LeGrande and Norma Mae Banick.

There will be no funeral service but military honors will be rendered by Greenville VFW Post 3374, at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in the Chapel of Stevenson Cemetery.

Inurnment will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.