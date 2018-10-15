Watch Live: 27 First News

Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary

Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

Posted: Oct 15, 2018

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 04:55 PM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norman Lee Morgan, Jr., 32, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:40 p.m.

He was born November 10, 1986 in Warren the son of the Norman Lee Sr. and Annette Davis Morgan and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Norman was an avid fisherman and loved sleigh riding in the Pennsylvania mountains. He also enjoyed playing pool, volleyball, basketball and was a true diehard Cleveland Browns fab. Mr. Morgan was known to be a generous, loving and kind man to all who knew him. His presence will be greatly missed among his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Annette Davis Morgan of the home; three sisters, Tiana Jackson of Warren, Shelinda R. (Anthony, Sr.) Kirksey of Niles and Arie’Lo Davis of Warren. Mr. Morgan also leaves behind three children, Norman Lee Morgan III, Nornia Morgan and Cason Morgan all of Warren. He also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews and a great-niece.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Lee Morgan, Sr.; his twin sister, Dainelle Lynn Morgan; his grandparents and uncle.

The family will receive family and friends at the home of his mother Annette at 2296 Parkman Road NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Caring and dignified arrangements are being handled by the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


