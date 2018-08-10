My Valley Tributes

Norman Kenneth Pollock Obituary

Howland, Ohio - August 9, 2018

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Norman Kenneth Pollock, 78, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m., on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Norman was born in Warren, Ohio on September 30, 1939 the son of Kenneth J. and Millie (Ketchel) Pollock.

He was raised in Niles and attended Niles schools, graduating from Niles McKInley High School in 1957. 

Norman was a United States Army veteran, serving from October 16, 1964 until October 26, 1967.

He retired as a machinist from the RMI Company, Niles plant following 33 years of dedicated service.

He was a member of the Niles First Presbyterian Church, member of the Sincerity Masonic Lodge #694 of Niles and the American Legion of Howland. 

Norman is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara L. (Bollinger) Pollock whom he married September 7, 1968; a brother, Ronald (Patty) Pollock; longtime friends with a special thank you to Joseph Strand of Eastlake, Ohio and George Sheldon of Lordstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marcia Mason who died August 2, 2010.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with Masonic services at 6:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at Noon on Monday, August 13, 2018 with the Rev. Bonnie Dutton officiating.

Burial will be in the family plot at Niles City Cemetery. 

The request is that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League or a charity of the donors choice. 

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences. 

