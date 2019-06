YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Norman Glenn Link Sr., age 79 passed away at home surround by his loving family.

He was born on July 7, 1939 in Portersville, Pennsylvania to Henry and Mary Elizabeth (McDeavitt) Link.

Norman is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Kay (Cooper) Link and other family members.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.