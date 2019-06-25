Norman F. Francis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services for Mr. Norman Francis, 52, of Youngstown, will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 67 McClure, Struthers, Ohio.

Norman transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Francis was born June 22, 1966 in Miami, Florida, a son of Neville and Rosa Ellis Francis.

He was a graduate of Hawthorne High School in California.

Norman was employed with General Motors Lordstown and was a U. S. Army veteran.

He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and was the bass guitar player.

He loved traveling, playing basketball, was an avid L. A. Lakers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, was a coach for the Liberty Little Leopards Football Organization and was a mentor to many youth but his passion was spending time with his family and playing his bass guitar.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Sabrina Lampley, whom he married August 19, 1995; three children, Brian Francis of Youngstown, Danielle Toomer of Akron and Sabria Francis of Bowling Green; two brothers, Rufus Kimble of Thomasville, Georgia and Rev. Bruce L. Francis of Valdosa, California; an uncle, Joseph Johnson, Sr. who helped rear him; four stepsisters, LaWanna (Eugene) Walker-Lockett, Darlene (Bill) Walker-Brown, Brenda Walker-Townsel and Dara Walker and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother and stepfather, Rosa and Rev. Walter Walker and a sister, Angela Walker.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.