Norman E. Alexander, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman E. Alexander, Sr., age 90, formerly of Greenville, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in Embassy of Park Avenue, Meadville.

He was born in Greenville, on May 23, 1930, to Cyrus S. and Florene (Harris) Alexander.

Norm had been employed for over 20 years at the former Chicago Bridge and Iron Co.

He married the former Rozell Wright, on January 15, 1955, she passed away on July 15, 1994.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia Alford of Clinton, Maryland and a brother, William Alexander of Greenville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Norman E. Alexander, Jr.; a daughter, Denise Male; three brothers, William, Herman and Bernard Alexander and two sisters, Sophese Loggans and Margaret Whiteside.

Private Family Funeral Service: (due to COVID-19 concerns) Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 1:00 p.m., Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating, Pastor of Christian Assembly Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.