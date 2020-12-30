Norman “Butch” Horvath, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman “Butch” Horvath passed away peacefully on, Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Hospitality Care Center following a brief illness.



Butch was born August 1, 1951 to Virginia M. (Costell) and Norman Horvath in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Hickory High School class of 1971.

He worked at Hermitage Sheetz and Sharpies. Butch was a transit driver for Mercer County Transit

Butch worked the clock for Sharpsville High School Basketball Games. He also filmed for many years, the Sharpsville High School Football team.



He is survived by his sister, Shelly (Craig) Findley of Sharpsville, nieces, Natalie Dundon, Hubbard; Brittany (Dustin) Kulka, Hermitage, nephews: Jason Findley, Cleveland, Nate Findley, Sharpsville, great nephew, Spencer Kulka, and great niece, Sophia Kulka



Butch was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William “Squeaky” Horvath, sister, Peggy Sue Horvath.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to the charity of donors’ choice in memory of Butch.



A memorial service will be held Saturday January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in First Assembly of God Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania. A live stream of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/1AGHermitagePA.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.