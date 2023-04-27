ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, wife and friend, Norma M. Kroll (Senediak) of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, to parents, Joseph and Marion Kroll, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Norma, is survived by her sister, brother, her children, grandchildren and many loved friends. We will always remember her kindness, caring nature, thoughtfulness and love.

She loved being a Catholic, reading, musicals, gardening, cats, Irish lore, ladybugs, roses the music of Daniel O’ Donnell, Audie Murphy and Joel McCrae westerns and the color red.

A private family ceremony will be held to honor her memory and commit her remains to the earth.

In lieu of flowers, cards or condolences, we ask that you honor her memory by sending a donation in her name to the Catholic, Christian or feline charity of your choice.

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Poem by: Dolores M. Garcia