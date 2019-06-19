Norma M. Barnhart Obituary

ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma M. Barnhart, age 87, of Ashtabula ,Ohio, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Country Club Retirement Center in Ashtabula.



She was born February 9, 1932, in Opdyke, Illinois, a daughter of Hodson and Floy (Threlkeld) Pilson.



A lifetime Ashtabula County resident, Norma was employed at Homesafe in Ashtabula for ten years and also for United Way for two years.

She attended the North Kingsville Presbyterian Church and was a member of Eastern Star.

She participated at the Ashtabula Senior Center doing painting and had won awards for her paintings at the Ashtabula County Fair. She also enjoyed doing crafts.



Norma is survived by three daughters, Ruth Harley (Harry) of North Kingsville, Ohio, Vickie Lawrence Waltman (Jeff) of Rantoul, Illinois and Denise Wilson (Jeff) of Geneva,Ohio; two sons, David “Rick” Barnhart of Jefferson, Ohio and Scott Barnhart (Kelly) of Austinburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her great-grandson, Lucas Lawrence and her brother, Virgil Pilson.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover,Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homesafe, P.O. Box 702, Ashtabula, OH 44005.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

