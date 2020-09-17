Norma K. Keiser, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma K. Keiser, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

Norma was born November 17, 1934 in Brockton, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Harold and Kate Hemenway Waters.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 575 in Washingtonville.

Norma worked as an X-ray tech for Valley Internal Medicine for 27 years prior to her retirement.

She was a prolific writer of stories and poetry, and had several pieces published.

Norma is survived by six children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Keiser, whom she married February 27, 1956 and passed away December 2, 2014. She also was preceded by a brother and a sister, as well as three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A family Eulogy will be given at 9:45 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father David Misbrener serving as celebrant.

A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in East Palestine.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

